Wolverhampton schoolboy is strongest 15-year-old bench presser in the world

World Champion Powerlifter Joshua Basham with his trophy after being made king for the day at St Peters School

Joshua Badhan was welcomed back to St Peter's School in Wolverhampton by his fellow pupils and teachers after becoming the strongest bench press champion in his age group in the world.

Joshua took part in the Single Bench Press Lift at the World Powerlifting Championships in Sardinia and won with a final lift of 110kg, earning him the title of world champion in the 14-16 age group.

The 15-year-old also unofficially broke the world record of 113.5kg after lifting 116kg in the training room.

He received a heroes welcome on his return to the school on Thursday, with bunting all around the school and a crown and British flag lent to him by the history department for the day.

Head of English Claire Crick had been closely following his progress and said the school had been told of his success early on Monday.

She said: "We received an email from Joshua's father with the pictures and videos of his lifts on the arena flower, so this was shared with staff and the student groups to let them know of Joshua's great news.

"They could watch the videos of him competing and see the pictures of him holding his trophy up with the British flag and showing off that big cheeky grin we all know about."

Ms Crick said the school as a whole was very proud of him and spoke about the maturity Joshua had shown towards it.

She said: "He has been so humble with it all and he's just keen to let people know that you can achieve anything in whatever you do if you put your mind to it.

"It's really helped him with his own confidence and it was great to see the school making a fuss of him when he came back, with the crown and the Union Jack and his friends and fellow students cheering him on.