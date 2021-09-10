Pedestrian dies after collision in Bridgnorth street

Midlands Air Ambulance

Emergency service crews including the Midlands Air Ambulance were called to the scene in Whitburn Street in High Town at 11.05am after reports of a collision.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: “On arrival at the scene, crews discovered one patient, a woman, who was the pedestrian.

“She was found to be in a critical condition and ambulance crews immediately began administering advanced life support.

“However, despite their best efforts it sadly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”