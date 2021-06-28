Wolverhampton's railway station fully opened up to public after being approved by transport chiefs

(right-left) Councillor Stephen Simkins, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, station manager Mel Bryett, Jane Stevenson MP, Avanti West Coast's Craig Mortiboys, MMA Construction Director Paul Brown, Ion's Rob Mason, SLC Rail's Subeagh Singh, Galliford Try's Jim Rowley, and Network Rail's Mike Evanson (right-left) Councillor Stephen Simkins, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, station manager Mel Bryett, Jane Stevenson MP, Avanti West Coast's Craig Mortiboys, MMA Construction Director Paul Brown, Ion's Rob Mason, SLC Rail's Subeagh Singh, Galliford Try's Jim Rowley, and Network Rail's Mike Evanson Interior photos of the new area at Wolverhampton Railway Station Interior photos of the new area at Wolverhampton Railway Station Interior photos of the new area at Wolverhampton Railway Station

Work had been split on the station into two phases – to minimise disruption to services – with the first part opening in May last year.

And now railway chiefs have fully commissioned the second part of the station after main construction work was finished in March.

The move forms part of a £150 million transport overhaul – known as the Interchange scheme – to boost transport links in the city.

Interior photos of the new area at Wolverhampton Railway Station

Councillor Stephen Simkins, deputy leader and cabinet member for city economy on Wolverhampton Council, said: "I am delighted that we as a council have delivered on this vision thanks to strong collaborative work with all our partners.

"A lot of hard work has been put in by everyone on the Interchange scheme and it is great to see both phases of our new railway station up and running. The station is symbolic of the multi-billion-pound regeneration that is taking place in our city.

"It has been a long-held ambition to build a railway station befitting of our great city and connect train, Metro, cycle and bus in one place to provide a gateway to Wolverhampton that everyone can be proud of. As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic and its restrictions in the future, people will feel the full benefit of what these impressive new facilities have to offer.

"The railway station development is a big part of how we are re-imagining and re-inventing our city centre to help boost the local economy, create jobs and make the most of our canalside areas, where we have major housing plans."

The first phase of the station included six ticket vending machines, a new home for British Transport Police, toilets, accessibility and baby changing facilities, three retail units, train crew accommodation and a large concourse.

Interior photos of the new area at Wolverhampton Railway Station

The second phase includes three more retail units as well as a customer lounge and a dedicated customer help point – with its completion being the culmination of hard work by the Wolverhampton Interchange Partners, with funding from Wolverhampton Council, West Midlands Combined Authority and the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: "Wolverhampton Railway Station is a crucial part of public transport plans for the West Midlands, and I am delighted that we’re now able to officially open the second half of the station to the public. It really is an incredible gateway to the city and I hope residents can feel a great sense of pride in it.

“The completion of phase two is also brilliant news for our Metro extension to the station, as we’re now able to get shovels back in the ground and complete the works. This means residents in Wolverhampton will soon be able to travel seamlessly across the wider West Midlands and beyond once we have the HS2 stations up and running."

Interior photos of the new area at Wolverhampton Railway Station

Johnny Wiseman, customer experience director West Midlands Railway, added: "These fantastic new facilities have given the people of Wolverhampton a railway station they can be truly proud of. Our customers can now enjoy a brighter, more convenient travelling experience for decades to come.

"With increasing numbers of people returning to the railway it is a pleasure for our station team to welcome passengers back to such an impressive new environment.”

The works compound in front of the station will remain in place to enable the Midland Metro Alliance to complete the final section of the Metro extension to the station – with further construction activity expected to take place throughout the summer and winter months, including finishing works along Pipers Row.

Paul Brown, construction director at the Midlands Metro Alliance, said: "Following the completion of the new railway station our construction activity has now begun at the Station Plaza in what is a significant step forward for the scheme. I am thrilled that these works to lay the final section of track for the new line are now underway and people can see how much closer we are to finishing. The team have worked extremely hard since returning to the city in March and I am proud of what has been achieved during these challenging times.

"We will have a presence in the city centre into the winter and will continue to work closely with Wolverhampton Council, Wolverhampton Business Improvement District and our partners at Transport for West Midlands to minimise impact wherever possible.”