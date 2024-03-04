Willenhall road considered safe again after fallen roof tiles caused 'indefinite' closure

Lower Lichfield Street closed for several weeks on January 5 as a result of the dislodged tiles.

Walsall Council advised at the time the closure had been put in place due to roof tiles falling from a building and landing on the road.

The local authority said the road would be shut "indefinitely" until "safety concerns" were addressed.

It reopened to motorists on January 22 after it was considered to be safe again.

The road was previously cordoned off by police on December 21 after roof tiles became lose on a disused three-storey building.

A spokeswoman for Walsall Council said: "Measures have been put into place to safeguard the public using the highway and the road has been reopened."