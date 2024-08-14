Source of Walsall canal's sodium cyanide spillage is identified

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The public are continuing to be urged to avoid extended areas of the Walsall Canal as work continues to treat the chemical spillage.

Walsall Council sent out an updated statement concerning the chemical spillage in the canal, which has been found to include sodium cyanide and which is being treated as a major incident and with a multi-agency response.

The authority said the source of the spillage had now been identified and stopped and an investigation is underway into its cause.

However, the source has not yet been revealed.

The Environment Agency, UKHSA, Walsall and Sandwell Councils, West Midlands Police, West Midlands Fire, West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Canal & River Trust and Severn Trent Water have been working together as the West Midlands Local Resilience Forum since the spillage was reported on Monday evening.

This has involved testing of the canal water and an investigation into the cause of the spillage, while the public have been urged to stay away from the affected areas, which include Walsall, Rushall, Ryders Green and Perry Barr Locks.

The spillage has led to reports of dead fish seen floating on the top of the water since it was reported, while anyone who has had direct physical contact with the water in the affected stretch of canal and is feeling unwell has been advised to seek medical help.

A spokesman for Walsall Council said: "Our priority is the safety of our residents and canal users. Local, regional and national agencies are working together to minimise the potential risk to health.

Dead fish could be seen floating on the water in the canal

"The West Midlands Local Resilience Forum is treating the chemical spillage into a canal in Walsall as a major incident, with a multi-agency response.

"The spillage, which includes sodium cyanide has gone into the canal in Walsall and as a precautionary measure, we are asking the public to avoid an extended area of the canal and towpaths from the Walsall lock flight to the lock flights at Rushall/Ryders Green and Perry Barr (see map).

"Testing of the canal water is underway and is being managed by the Environment Agency.

"Sodium Cyanide dissolves in water and can have serious adverse health effects for those who come into direct physical contact with it.

"There is a potential serious risk to health if you or your pets are exposed (direct physical contact with the water) in the affected stretch of the canal.

West Midlands Police have been operating in the area near the canal

"Anyone who has been exposed (direct physical contact) along the affected stretch of canal water and is feeling unwell, should seek health advice via 111 or 999 in an emergency.

"The source of the spillage has been identified and stopped and an investigation is underway into its cause."