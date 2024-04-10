Three men jailed to more than 28 years for vicious machete attack in Walsall park
A judge has spoken out against "the scourge of everyday knife crime" when jailing three men guilty of carrying out a vicious machete attack on three other men in a busy Walsall park.
By Paul Jenkins
Judge Simon Ward said the public and he personally "would not accept the use of machetes, zombie knives and other bladed weapons on a daily basis".
The remarks came as he jailed Awais Butt, Adam Sidat and Fidal Butt for a combined total of more than 28 years at Wolverhampton Crown Court. The trio were all found guilty of wounding the victims in Palfrey Park on May 1 last year, prompting West Midlands Police to impose a two-day dispersal order.
Part of the defence of one of the defendants was that carrying the knives was "common behaviour".