Three men jailed to more than 28 years for vicious machete attack in Walsall park

Judge Simon Ward said the public and he personally "would not accept the use of machetes, zombie knives and other bladed weapons on a daily basis".

The remarks came as he jailed Awais Butt, Adam Sidat and Fidal Butt for a combined total of more than 28 years at Wolverhampton Crown Court. The trio were all found guilty of wounding the victims in Palfrey Park on May 1 last year, prompting West Midlands Police to impose a two-day dispersal order.

Part of the defence of one of the defendants was that carrying the knives was "common behaviour".