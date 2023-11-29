‘Thriving’ community club gets new licence

Members of Walsall Council’s licensing sub committee rubber stamped a new licence for Rushall Olympic Football Club, based in Dales Lane, at a hearing on Wednesday.

But while the new permission allows for a range of potential events to be held at the venue and a half hour increase in alcohol to midnight from Mondays to Thursdays, bosses said it would be ‘business as usual’ at the club.

Chairman John Allen and his son Nick, who is also vice chairman, said the new arrangements would not result in any real changes to what they do.

The club has been licensed for many years but they said the new one would ensure they are accountable and able to operate in a safe, legal and compliant fashion going forward.

The application attracted one objection from a resident who said “a massive amount of noise” already came from the club – including the use of loud speakers.

She added traffic and parking issues could also be exacerbated if the new licence was granted.

But the Allens said the tannoy was only used for first team home games on Saturdays or some midweek evenings and not used beyond 10pm.

They added the club has a 120 space car park whilst volunteers directed traffic and put out cones to deter any parking issues for neighbours.

Nick Allen said the club has evolved into a community resource used by community groups such as Walsall Astronomical Society, charities and organisations as well as for occasions such as wakes and christenings.

It is also home to its academy for youngsters and also hosts walking football sessions.

The club was promoted to the National League North division last season and currently has a planning application being considered for a new stand and floodlights to ensure it meets FA rules and avoids automatic relegation.

Nick Allen said: “We’re a community based football club and there are thousands of people who come.

“They are coming to use the club as a community resource. The dynamic of the club has changed with success and also opening it up more to the community.

“Alongside that, at first team level, we’ve got to a national level now which is great for Rushall and great for Walsall.

“This (license application) was identified as a way of making us more accountable, making it safer for people who come and we’re happy to work with the council.

“For us it’s business as usual really. There are not going to be any essential changes to what we do. It’s just formalising it as the club has changed and developed into a vital community resource.

“It is a vital, thriving community club and if it wasn’t there it would impact the area massively.”