First images of new canal footbridge

Walsall Council and the Canal & River Trust are carrying out a scheme of work to enhance the canal and basin area next to the New Art Gallery.

As well as the proposed footbridge aimed at linking the retail area to residents living across the water, there are plans to install bollards providing power and water to boaters and the introduction of a ‘sea bin’ to collect litter from the canal.

The works are part of the overall £6.5 million Active Public Spaces Scheme which is seeing work carried out in Park Street, Gallery Square and the canal basin.

James Dennison, Enterprise Manager for Canal and River Trust said: “The footbridge is about connecting the retail and leisure area to this area where people live without them having to go all the way round.

“It’s a project led by Walsall Council and we are working in partnership. It’s owned by Walsall Council as its a benefit to residents in the community.

“One of the considerations is about disabled access, it will have quite a long landing and we also want to make sure the boats can get through.

He added: “A lot of wind borne litter finds it’s way over into the canal basin.

“Once it is in the canal it doesn’t blow out. We are putting in a sea bin, which are quite common in marinas. It sucks the water and the litter towards it and one of our operatives can empty it.

“It is unusual to see boats here and we want more to come – that’s what will bring more life to Walsall.

“There is no reason for them come down here so we are going to be putting service bollards in which will have water and power and security gates.There will also be security gates and the people who will be able to get on to them are the boaters.

“By having the bollards it also opens it up to having more business boaters so things like travelling markets could come to town and plug themselves in and be secure and bring a bit more life to the area.”

In another council and Canal & River Trust project, work continues on improving nine miles of canal towpaths across the borough to improve connectivity and make it easier for people to walk and cycle along them.

Work started in spring this year and is due to be completed early in 2024, with some stretches of the canal already finished.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Regeneration said: “It’s great to be able to come back and see the huge difference that this work has made.

“We visited this section of Rushall canal back in March, and at that point the towpaths were muddy and full of puddles. Now you can walk or cycle down the canal with ease, and it looks much more appealing too.

“I want to thank Canal & River Trust for their hard work and expertise, without which we couldn’t deliver these sorts of improvements.”