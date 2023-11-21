130 homes planned for green belt land in Walsall

William Davis Homes is looking to build new ‘much-needed affordable housing’ on the large piece of land, which is a designated site of local importance to nature conservation (SLINC), off Longwood Lane and Sutton Road in Walsall.

The site was one of a number in the borough put forward in the Black Country Plan before it was abandoned following the withdrawal of Dudley Council from the collaborative agreement.

A public consultation presenting the draft proposals is being held at The Killock, on Longwood Lane, on Wednesday (November 22) between 4pm and 8pm.

The company has submitted an application to Walsall Council planners for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Screening Opinion – a procedure which will determine whether the proposed development will have a significant impact on the environment.

On a website dedicated to the proposal, William Davis Homes said: “The site is in a highly sustainable location. As a deliverable site, this emerging proposal can facilitate the delivery of much needed new homes in Walsall.

​”The scheme will assist in delivering a range of new homes to meet local needs for all age groups within the local community, including bungalows and affordable housing.

​”The concept for the development is founded on a landscape-led approach to placemaking incorporating native landscaping, including boundary hedgerows and enhanced wildlife habitats.

“The scheme also proposes the provision of a sustainable drainage scheme to manage surface run-off and create new habitats.

“The proposal will provide improvements to infrastructure including improved pedestrian, as well as encouraging residents to use green travel.

“The development will deliver new affordable housing including first homes, new areas of open space, enhanced biodiversity and a new play facility.”

When the 12.8 hectare land was included in the Black Country Plan as having potential for around 200 houses being built there, it drew a number of objections from local residents during the consultation.

One said: “I strongly object to the proposals for Queslett Road and Sutton Road and any other development on green belt.

“Reasons: destruction of what is a pleasant green area. Increased traffic and pollution on already overcrowded roads. Strain on local services, medical , police, education. Destruction of wildlife habitat. General lowering the appeal of the area.”

Another said: “The traffic congestion around Longwood Lane and Sutton Road is already at a very high level, with a significant number of RTAs.

“Both roads are link roads used heavily for commuting, industry, businesses and schools.

“The Heavy Goods Vehicle and school traffic is already of particular concern. To place a further burden on this is very irresponsible.

“The area is also home to wonderful wildlife and is a designated SLINC. These areas are more important than ever!”

As well as the public consultation, people can send representations via email at longwoodlane@pegasusgroup.co.uk by December 1 or visit the website longwoodlane.co.uk