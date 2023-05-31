West Bromwich Street in Caldmore, Walsall, has been shut

West Bromwich Street, Caldmore, remained closed this morning as police investigate stabbing at around 11.30pm on Tuesday.

People have been warned to "expect congestion and delays in the area" as a result of the closure.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police, said: "We're investigating after a man was stabbed in Walsall.

"The 47-year-old if believed to have been attacked by a group of men on West Bromwich Street just before 11.30pm yesterday (Tuesday)."

The man was taken to hospital to treatment, with West Midlands Police describing his condition as "stable".

The spokesperson continued: "The man was taken to hospital where his condition was described as stable. Officers remain at the scene today while enquiries continue.

"Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting log 5172."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews were called to reports of a stabbing at the junction of West Bromwich Street and Thorpe Road at 11.40pm.

A spokesperson said: "An ambulance, paramedic officer, a BASICS doctor, MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a man with serious injuries.

"He was treated by ambulance staff at the scene before being taken to hospital on blue lights for further treatment."