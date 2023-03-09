Notification Settings

Tributes paid to 'keen cyclist' and big Walsall FC fan who died in crash

By Thomas Parkes

A cyclist who died in the Black Country has been described as someone who "loved sports" and was a big supporter of Walsall FC.

Alan Preston. Photo: West Midlands Police
Alan Preston died after a serious collision with a car whilst cycling at the junction of Chester Road and Lazy Hill Road in Aldridge.

The incident happened on February 24, with the family of the 58-year-old cyclist coming forward to issue a heartfelt tribute to him.

It said: "Alan, from Pelsall, loved sports and he often played badminton, as well as being a keen cyclist. He was a popular member with a local cycling club, where he enjoyed weekly rides with his fellow cyclists and also enjoyed participating in charity cycling events.

"Alan was also a big Walsall FC fan and has been a season ticket holder for many years along with his son.

"They attended numerous away games as well. He also enjoyed other sports including cricket and tennis.

"Alan enjoyed music, spending hours listening to his favourite artists as well attending live concerts whenever possible.

"Alan will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved him."

West Midlands Police said his family have asked for their privacy to be respected during this time. They are being supported by a family liaison officer and are devastated by Alan's death, the force added.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their investigation.

Thomas Parkes

