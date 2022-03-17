Walsall Deputy Mayor claims WhatsApp was hacked after 'racist' refugee post appears

Councillor Rose Martin

Tory Councillor Rose Martin said she believes she has been hacked and has reported the matter to the police after the picture emerged on her account on Tuesday.

The offending photo shows five black children looking at one white child under the caption: “First day at school for a Ukrainian refugee in South London”.

It has sparked a complaint against Councillor Martin to the national Conservative Party after it was seen by residents in Walsall. The matter has also been passed on to the council’s chief executive and monitoring officer.

A resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “I was shocked and disgusted.

“The situation in Ukraine is highly sensitive and the ramifications of this invasion will again change the demographic of countries trying to help Ukrainians.

“What you see [in the post] is highly offensive and has deep undertones of racism."

Councillor Martin, who represents the Pelsall ward and has previously been in the cabinet heading up the adult social care portfolio, was voted in as Deputy Mayor following the untimely death of Harbans Singh Sarohi last year.

She is due to take up the role at the borough’s civic leader in May, taking over from current Mayor Rose Burley.

Councillor Martin said: “I’ve been compromised and I’ve reported it to the police.”

Walsall Council leader Mike Bird said: “I have been made aware of it and Councillor Martin has reported it to the police as she believes her platform has been compromised.