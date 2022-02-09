Vaccination uptake in Walsall is lagging behind in some areas

Walsall Council Public Health said there was a low vaccine uptake overall in areas such as Palfrey, Pleck, Blakenall and St Matthews with councillors and Covid champions urged to ramp up communications to encourage people.

But a breakdown of how many residents have had a Dose 1, Dose 2 and the Booster showed there are some people who have not been jabbed at all.

Emma Thomas, from the Public Health team, said generally Walsall was doing well in terms of Covid vaccine uptake but some age groups – such as the 50-59 cohort were low.

Councillor Stephen Craddock, portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, said: “It’s really important to get vaccinated.

“There are still people out there who are vulnerable and shielding and have been for two years.

“To those people who haven’t been vaccinated, please get vaccinated. The more who are vaccinated the more protection from the virus, the sooner the people who are actually shielding can come back into the community.