Man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Walsall

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at Lichfield Road in Shelfield. Photo: Ben Parkes The Midlands Air Ambulance was present at the scene. Photo: Ben Parkes

An air ambulance was called to the scene of the crash on Lichfield Road, in the Shelfield area of Walsall, on Friday.

A male pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Walsall Manor Hospital with leg injuries not believed to be serious.

Police officers were sent to the scene along with paramedics but are not investigating the incident.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to a collision involving a car and pedestrian in Lichfield Road, Shelfield, Walsall, just after 10.30am today (June 4).

"A man was taken to hospital with leg injuries which are not believed to be life-changing at this stage."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian on Shelfield Road at 10.33am.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the pedestrian.