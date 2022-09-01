Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police grow increasingly concerned for missing Staffordshire 39-year-old

By Nathan RoweStaffordPublished:

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing 39-year-old man.

Anthony Tranter
Anthony Tranter

Stafford man Anthony Tranter was last seen in the area at approximately 6.10pm on Wednesday, August 31.

Anthony is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, of a stocky build with short brown hair and a Midlands accent.

He also has tattoos on his arms.

Anthony was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and khaki green Nike trainers.

Anyone who has seen him or those who may have information concerning his whereabouts are asked to contact police on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 599 of August 31.

Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News