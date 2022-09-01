Police grow increasingly concerned for missing Staffordshire 39-year-old

Stafford man Anthony Tranter was last seen in the area at approximately 6.10pm on Wednesday, August 31.
Anthony is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, of a stocky build with short brown hair and a Midlands accent.
He also has tattoos on his arms.
Anthony was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and khaki green Nike trainers.
Anyone who has seen him or those who may have information concerning his whereabouts are asked to contact police on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 599 of August 31.