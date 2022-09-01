Police grow increasingly concerned for missing Staffordshire 39-year-old

Anthony Tranter

Stafford man Anthony Tranter was last seen in the area at approximately 6.10pm on Wednesday, August 31.

Anthony is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, of a stocky build with short brown hair and a Midlands accent.

He also has tattoos on his arms.

Anthony was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and khaki green Nike trainers.