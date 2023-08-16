Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cyclist rushed to hospital after 'serious collision' with white van in Lichfield area

By Eleanor LawsonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A cyclist is in a critical but stable condition after a collision with a white van in the Lichfield area on Tuesday.

The collision occurred on the Tamworth Road outside Whittington Barracks. Photo: Google.
The collision occurred on the Tamworth Road outside Whittington Barracks. Photo: Google.

Police were called to Tamworth Road in Whittington, outside Whittington Barracks, at 1.20pm following reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a white van.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and an air ambulance attended the scene, where they found the cyclist, a man in his 60s, had sustained head and facial injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and assisted officers with inquiries. The road was closed just after 1.30pm and reopened just after 6pm.

Officers from Staffordshire Police's Collision Investigation Unit are particularly keen to speak to witnesses or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.

Contact them by calling 101, quoting incident 293 of 15 August, or message them using Live Chat on their website – staffordshire.police.uk.

You can also get in touch with collision investigators directly by emailing ciu@staffordshire.police.uk.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News