Cyclist rushed to hospital after 'serious collision' with white van in Lichfield area

The collision occurred on the Tamworth Road outside Whittington Barracks. Photo: Google.

Police were called to Tamworth Road in Whittington, outside Whittington Barracks, at 1.20pm following reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a white van.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and an air ambulance attended the scene, where they found the cyclist, a man in his 60s, had sustained head and facial injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and assisted officers with inquiries. The road was closed just after 1.30pm and reopened just after 6pm.

Officers from Staffordshire Police's Collision Investigation Unit are particularly keen to speak to witnesses or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.

Contact them by calling 101, quoting incident 293 of 15 August, or message them using Live Chat on their website – staffordshire.police.uk.