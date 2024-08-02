TikTok sensation Spudman to receive special recognition

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ben Newman aka ‘Spudman’ has been granted the honour for his hard work in bringing thousands of people to the town centre and promotion of Tamworth

He will be presented with the accolade in recognition of 'his entrepreneurship, innovation, and courage in the face of adversity' at a presentation at the Town Hall with The Mayor of Tamworth, Councillor Gareth Coates.

Ben Newman, aka Spud Man

Ben started selling hot jacket potatoes from his trailer in 2003. Following the announcement of the Covid pandemic in 2019, and restrictions that followed, he decided to embrace new technology and created a new brand for his business to raise awareness and promote his spudman image and Tamworth.

Thousands of people from around the world now follow and watch ‘Spudman' as he works from his trailer in Tamworth town centre.

His success and popularity has helped to increase the town footfall, with many other businesses benefiting from his popularity.

He has also raised many thousands of pounds for kidney charities, a cause very close to his heart due to his own health issues.

The decision to grant him the honour was voted for unanimously at the full council meeting on July 9.

The Freeman of the Borough is awarded to an individual who has given Tamworth an exceptional service over a significant period of time in a voluntary, professional or philanthropic capacity.

Councillor Nova Arkney, Portfolio Holder for infrastructure, heritage and local economy, said: “Ben has really helped put Tamworth as a town ‘on the map’, with his millions of social media followers, press coverage and collaboration with celebrities, he really has contributed to the pride and promotion of our great town.”

“We’re delighted to present the Freeman of the Borough to Ben.”