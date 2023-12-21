Attractions temporarily close due to strong winds as weather warnings in place

Trentham Gardens made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday to warn visitors that its Lakeside Walks, Adventure Playground and Show Gardens had closed.

The Stoke-on-Trent attraction made the decision to ensure "visitor safety" due to the high winds that have been forecast for the day.

It however advised that the Italian Gardens and Shopping Village remained open.

The announcement by the country estate comes as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the West Midlands on Thursday.

Among the areas expected to be impacted by the strong winds is Wolverhampton, with forecasted gusts of up to 49 mph.

The weather warning is expected to remain in place until around 9pm on Thursday evening.