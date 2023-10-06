Full schedule and route info for tomorrow's Ride to the Wall motorcycle event

Ride to the Wall (RTTW), a charity that organises events for motorcyclists to "gather together at a place of remembrance" and raise money for the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, will be going ahead tomorrow, October 7.
In its 16th year running, the "annual pilgrimage" has become an important part of people's calendar, with a military wives choir, army bands, performances, and a flypast. The full order of events can be found here.
Their website describes the ride as "a dedicated service of remembrance for all motorcyclists to ride as an organised group to the National Memorial Arboretum, to pay their respects and recognise the sacrifice made by more than 16,000 servicemen and -women whose names are engraved on The Wall of the Armed Forces Memorial."
There will be 11 different routes leading motorcyclists from all across the region – and further afield – to the memorial ground. The routes and timings are listed below.
More information on the event can be found at rttw.org/index.php.
Drayton Manor Park
Start Point – Route 1
Ride Start Time – 12.15pm
Ride trip – under 20 miles
Fazeley Town Centre Roundabout – 12.28pm
A5/A38 (1st Roundabout) – 12.36pm
A38/A38 (2nd Roundabout) – 12.40pm
Arrive at National Memorial Arboretum – 1pm
Woodall Services M1 South
Start Point – Route 2
Ride Start Time – 08.30am
Ride trip - under 70 miles
M1 Junction 29A - 08.37am
M1 Junction 29 - 08.40am
M1 Tibshelf Services - 08.45am
M1 Junction 28 - 08.49am
M1 Junction 27 - 08.53am
M1 Junction 26 - 08.58am
M1 Trowell Services - 09.01am
M1 Junction 25 - 09.05am
M1 Junction 24A - 09.09am
J24a - A50 West - 09.10am
A50 Derby Services - 09.13am
A50 - A38 South - 09.24am
Arrive at National Memorial Arboretum - 09.45am
Northampton Services M1 North
Start Point – Route 3
Ride Start Time – 08.30am
Ride trip - under 75 miles
M1 Junction 16 – 08.44am
M1 Watford Gap – 08.53am
M1 Junction 17 – no/off
M1 Junction 18 – 08.58am
M6 North Junction 1 – 09.01am (Ride, Lane 2 Exit, onto M6 North)
M6 Junction 2 – 09.10am
M6 Junction 3 – 09.15am
M6 Corley Services – 09.19am
M6 onto M42 North – 09.23am
M42 Junction 9 – 09.29am
M6 Toll J/T4 – 09.39am
M6 Toll J/T6 – 09.49am
M6 Toll J/T5 – 09.56am
Arrive at N.M.A. – 10.06am
Cherwell Valley Services M40 North
Start Point - Route 4
Ride Start Time – 08.30am
Ride trip - under 95 miles
M40 Junction 11 – 08.49am
M40 Junction 12 – 09.01am
M40 Warwick Services – 09.06am
M40 – J13 & J14 - no exit
M40 Junction 15 – 09.13am
M40 Junction 16 - no exit
M40 / M42 – J3A – 09-25am
M42 Junction 4 – 09.29am
M42 Junction 5 – 09.30am
M42 Junction 6 – 09.36am
M42 Junction 7 -8 – no exit
M42 Junction 9 – 09.44am
M Toll T4 / J4 – 09.54am
M6 Toll J/T6 – 10.04am
M6 Toll J/T5 – 10.11am
Arrive at N.M.A. – 10.21am
Wolseley Bridge Garden Centre - A51
Start Point - Route 5
Ride Start Time - 09.25am
Ride trip - under 20 miles
Roundabout 1 – south A51 – Wolseley Road A460 - 09. 28am
Roundabout 2 - Stags Leap onto A460 Brereton Road A460 - 09.29am
Roundabout 3 – Esso MFG onto Main Brereton Road A460 - Horse Fair – 09.31am
Roundabout 4 – Wetherspoon - A460 - 09.33am
Roundabout 5 – Horse Fair onto Brereton Road south - 09.34am
Roundabout 6 – Brereton Hill Roundabout - A51 – 09.37am
Roundabout 7 – A51/A515 – 09.41am
King`s Bromley A515/A513 – 09.46am
A513 / A38 – 09.50am
Arrive at N.M.A. – 09.55
Strensham Services M5 North
Start Point - Route 6
Ride Start Time – 09.00am
Ride trip - under 90 miles
M5 Junction 7 – 09.15am
M5 Junction 6 – 09.18am
M5 Junction 5 – 09.24am
M42 Junction 2 (Hopwood services) 09.34am
M42 Junction 3 – 09.39am
M42 Junction 3A - no exit/on
M42 Junction 4 – 09.44am
M42 Junction 5 – 09.45am
M42 Junction 6 – 09 51am
M42 Junction 7 & 8 –no exit/on
M42 Junction 9 – 09.59am
M6 Toll T4 Junction 4 – 10.09am
M6 Toll J/T6 – 10.19am
M6 Toll J/T5 – 10.26am
Arrive at N.M.A. – 10.36am
Knutsford Services – M6 South
Start Point - Route 7
Ride Start Time - 09.50am
Ride trip - under 75 miles
M6 Junction 18 – 09.58am
M6 Junction 17 – 10.02am
Sandbach Services South – 10.03am
M6 Junction 16 – 10.08am
M6 Keele services South – 10.15am
M6 Junction 15 – 10.18am
M6 Stafford Services South – 10.26am
M6 Junction 14 – 10.30am
M6 Junction 13 – 10.36am
M6 Junction 12 – 10.41am
M6 Toll Road south – 10.42am
M6 Toll T5 Plaza - T 5 – 10.54am
Arrive at N.M.A. – 11.04am
Leicester Forest Services – M1 North
Start Point - Route 8
Ride Start Time – 10.30am
Ride trip - under 50 miles
M1 Junction 22 – 10.40am
M1 Junction 23 – 10.46am
M1 Junction 23A – 10.49am
M1 Donington – 10.50am
M1 Junction 24 – 10.52am
Junction 24A – West A50 - 10.55am
A50 – Derby Services – 10.59am
A50 – A38 South – 11.22am
Arrive at N.M.A. – 11.45am
Telford Services - M54
Start Point - Route 9
Ride Start Time - 09.45am
Ride - trip - under 45 miles
Castle Farm Way – A4640 – 09.50am
Red Hill – A5 – 09.55am
The Bradford Arms – A5 – 10.09am
Gailey Interchange – A5 – 10.22am
A5 – M6 – Junction 12 – 10.25am
M6 Toll Road south – 10.27am
M6 Toll Plaza T5 south 10.40am
Arrive at N.M.A. – 10.50am
Donington Park – DE74 2RP
Start Point – Route 10
Ride Start Time – 11.15am.
Ride trip - under 35 miles
Pull out from parking - turn left onto road.
Follow back road, passing nine small roundabouts to junction one A50.
Turn left onto A50 Derby Southern bypass
A50 – Derby Services – 11.24am.
A50 – A38 Junction onto A38 South – 11.37am
Arrive at N.M.A. – 12.00pm