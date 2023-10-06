Full schedule and route info for tomorrow's Ride to the Wall motorcycle event

Taking part in Ride to the Wall, along the A5, Shropshire.

Ride to the Wall (RTTW), a charity that organises events for motorcyclists to "gather together at a place of remembrance" and raise money for the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, will be going ahead tomorrow, October 7.

In its 16th year running, the "annual pilgrimage" has become an important part of people's calendar, with a military wives choir, army bands, performances, and a flypast. The full order of events can be found here.

Some of the 5,000 bikers who converged on the national Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Their website describes the ride as "a dedicated service of remembrance for all motorcyclists to ride as an organised group to the National Memorial Arboretum, to pay their respects and recognise the sacrifice made by more than 16,000 servicemen and -women whose names are engraved on The Wall of the Armed Forces Memorial."

There will be 11 different routes leading motorcyclists from all across the region – and further afield – to the memorial ground. The routes and timings are listed below.

More information on the event can be found at rttw.org/index.php.

Thousands of bikers came to the National Memorial Arboretum. Photo: National Memorial Arboretum

Drayton Manor Park

Start Point – Route 1

Ride Start Time – 12.15pm

Ride trip – under 20 miles

Fazeley Town Centre Roundabout – 12.28pm

A5/A38 (1st Roundabout) – 12.36pm

A38/A38 (2nd Roundabout) – 12.40pm

Arrive at National Memorial Arboretum – 1pm

Woodall Services M1 South

Start Point – Route 2

Ride Start Time – 08.30am

Ride trip - under 70 miles

M1 Junction 29A - 08.37am

M1 Junction 29 - 08.40am

M1 Tibshelf Services - 08.45am

M1 Junction 28 - 08.49am

M1 Junction 27 - 08.53am

M1 Junction 26 - 08.58am

M1 Trowell Services - 09.01am

M1 Junction 25 - 09.05am

M1 Junction 24A - 09.09am

J24a - A50 West - 09.10am

A50 Derby Services - 09.13am

A50 - A38 South - 09.24am

Arrive at National Memorial Arboretum - 09.45am

Northampton Services M1 North

Start Point – Route 3

Ride Start Time – 08.30am

Ride trip - under 75 miles

M1 Junction 16 – 08.44am

M1 Watford Gap – 08.53am

M1 Junction 17 – no/off

M1 Junction 18 – 08.58am

M6 North Junction 1 – 09.01am (Ride, Lane 2 Exit, onto M6 North)

M6 Junction 2 – 09.10am

M6 Junction 3 – 09.15am

M6 Corley Services – 09.19am

M6 onto M42 North – 09.23am

M42 Junction 9 – 09.29am

M6 Toll J/T4 – 09.39am

M6 Toll J/T6 – 09.49am

M6 Toll J/T5 – 09.56am

Arrive at N.M.A. – 10.06am

Cherwell Valley Services M40 North

Start Point - Route 4

Ride Start Time – 08.30am

Ride trip - under 95 miles

M40 Junction 11 – 08.49am

M40 Junction 12 – 09.01am

M40 Warwick Services – 09.06am

M40 – J13 & J14 - no exit

M40 Junction 15 – 09.13am

M40 Junction 16 - no exit

M40 / M42 – J3A – 09-25am

M42 Junction 4 – 09.29am

M42 Junction 5 – 09.30am

M42 Junction 6 – 09.36am

M42 Junction 7 -8 – no exit

M42 Junction 9 – 09.44am

M Toll T4 / J4 – 09.54am

M6 Toll J/T6 – 10.04am

M6 Toll J/T5 – 10.11am

Arrive at N.M.A. – 10.21am

Wolseley Bridge Garden Centre - A51

Start Point - Route 5

Ride Start Time - 09.25am

Ride trip - under 20 miles

Roundabout 1 – south A51 – Wolseley Road A460 - 09. 28am

Roundabout 2 - Stags Leap onto A460 Brereton Road A460 - 09.29am

Roundabout 3 – Esso MFG onto Main Brereton Road A460 - Horse Fair – 09.31am

Roundabout 4 – Wetherspoon - A460 - 09.33am

Roundabout 5 – Horse Fair onto Brereton Road south - 09.34am

Roundabout 6 – Brereton Hill Roundabout - A51 – 09.37am

Roundabout 7 – A51/A515 – 09.41am

King`s Bromley A515/A513 – 09.46am

A513 / A38 – 09.50am

Arrive at N.M.A. – 09.55

Strensham Services M5 North

Start Point - Route 6

Ride Start Time – 09.00am

Ride trip - under 90 miles

M5 Junction 7 – 09.15am

M5 Junction 6 – 09.18am

M5 Junction 5 – 09.24am

M42 Junction 2 (Hopwood services) 09.34am

M42 Junction 3 – 09.39am

M42 Junction 3A - no exit/on

M42 Junction 4 – 09.44am

M42 Junction 5 – 09.45am

M42 Junction 6 – 09 51am

M42 Junction 7 & 8 –no exit/on

M42 Junction 9 – 09.59am

M6 Toll T4 Junction 4 – 10.09am

M6 Toll J/T6 – 10.19am

M6 Toll J/T5 – 10.26am

Arrive at N.M.A. – 10.36am

Knutsford Services – M6 South

Start Point - Route 7

Ride Start Time - 09.50am

Ride trip - under 75 miles

M6 Junction 18 – 09.58am

M6 Junction 17 – 10.02am

Sandbach Services South – 10.03am

M6 Junction 16 – 10.08am

M6 Keele services South – 10.15am

M6 Junction 15 – 10.18am

M6 Stafford Services South – 10.26am

M6 Junction 14 – 10.30am

M6 Junction 13 – 10.36am

M6 Junction 12 – 10.41am

M6 Toll Road south – 10.42am

M6 Toll T5 Plaza - T 5 – 10.54am

Arrive at N.M.A. – 11.04am

Leicester Forest Services – M1 North

Start Point - Route 8

Ride Start Time – 10.30am

Ride trip - under 50 miles

M1 Junction 22 – 10.40am

M1 Junction 23 – 10.46am

M1 Junction 23A – 10.49am

M1 Donington – 10.50am

M1 Junction 24 – 10.52am

Junction 24A – West A50 - 10.55am

A50 – Derby Services – 10.59am

A50 – A38 South – 11.22am

Arrive at N.M.A. – 11.45am

Telford Services - M54

Start Point - Route 9

Ride Start Time - 09.45am

Ride - trip - under 45 miles

Castle Farm Way – A4640 – 09.50am

Red Hill – A5 – 09.55am

The Bradford Arms – A5 – 10.09am

Gailey Interchange – A5 – 10.22am

A5 – M6 – Junction 12 – 10.25am

M6 Toll Road south – 10.27am

M6 Toll Plaza T5 south 10.40am

Arrive at N.M.A. – 10.50am

Donington Park – DE74 2RP

Start Point – Route 10

Ride Start Time – 11.15am.

Ride trip - under 35 miles

Pull out from parking - turn left onto road.

Follow back road, passing nine small roundabouts to junction one A50.

Turn left onto A50 Derby Southern bypass

A50 – Derby Services – 11.24am.

A50 – A38 Junction onto A38 South – 11.37am