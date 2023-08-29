Changes made to bus services across operators

The 74 Chaserider service will be one of the services which will change slightly under the new timetables

Chaserider & Select Bus Services are making changes to a number of local bus routes and timetables from early September, with time table revisions and additional journeys involved.

The changes to several local bus routes and timetables operated by Chaserider buses and Select Bus Services will start with Select Bus Service 7 between Stafford and Moss Pit, which has minor timetable revisions from September 3.

Meanwhile, from September 4, Select Bus Services 813/878 from Stafford to Wolverhampton will have a revised route and timetable to allow for additional journeys to serve Rodbaston College.

For Chaserider, there will be three service changes, with Service 74 from Stafford to Cannock, Services 826/828 from Stafford to Lichfield and Service 841 from Stafford to Uttoxeter all having minor timetable revisions between Monday and Friday.

Keith Myatt, Head of Business Development at Chaserider Buses and Select Bus Services, said: “We are pleased to provide a regular, reliable and robust network of local bus services which provide a lifeline to many communities in Staffordshire, Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and the West Midlands.”