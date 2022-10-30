Notification Settings

Long delays as traffic stopped on M6 due to multi-vehicle crash

Staffordshire

Traffic has been stopped on the M6 northbound in Staffordshire due to a multi-vehicle collision.

It has taken place between Junction 15 for Newcastle-under-Lyme and Junction 16 for Stoke-on-Trent.

All emergency services are arriving on scene.

There's a 30 minute delay on approach with three miles of congestion.

