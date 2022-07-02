The Hart School in Rugeley unveils £2.5 million expansion plan

Headteacher Rachael Sandham

The Hart School in Rugeley has today announced its plans for expansion, following on from being ranked in the top five first-choice secondary schools for Year 6 parents in Staffordshire.

It comes as the school revealed it is oversubscribed for a second consecutive year – and that is after making the decision to extend its planned 2022 to 23 pupil intake.

Principal Rachael Sandham said: “I’m thrilled that our school has continued to grow as a popular choice with families in our town.

“The Hart School is now not only in the top five of first choice secondary schools for Year 6 parents, but we’re also the second most popular school for ‘first choice preference’ in a ten-mile radius.

“I’m also delighted to share that we are once again oversubscribed for September 2022.

"This year we were overwhelmed to see a record numbers of applications made for Year 6, and we’ve also got waiting lists across all our other year groups too.

“I am heartened and humbled by this, mostly because it speaks to a confidence and trust held in our educational offer.”

Over the last two years, the high school, which is a part of Creative Education Trust, has seen £1.1million invested in improving its facilities – including a new ICT suite and all-weather leisure dome.

Now it has unveiled significant further investment of £2.5 million alongside a major recruitment drive to enable to meet the continued growing demand for pupil places.

The latest investment will see the creation of three new science labs and an additional 2,000sqm of social space for pupils at the school, with further developments in the pipeline.

“Our school motto is ‘We Can. We Will. We Do.’ and I’m incredibly proud of our growing successes over the past few years," Rachael added.

“This significant new investment will allow us to further increase pupil capacity to meet demand and allow us to build on our proud successes across the board.