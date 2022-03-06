College celebrates construction milestone with groundbreaking ceremony

The college is celebrating a construction milestone

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) are building a brand new £28 million Skills and Innovation Centre in the heart of Stafford which is scheduled for completion in 2023.

The three storey, 8,000 square metre development will provide future learners with leading edge construction, engineering, and hybrid vehicle technology workshops.

There will also be social spaces, a four-court sports hall, gym, and 300-seat auditorium in the Earl Street/Broad Street development designed by Ellis Williams.

MP for Stafford Theo Clarke attended the ceremony alongside leaders of Staffordshire County and Borough Councils and representatives from the Department for Education. She said: "I was delighted to be at NSCG Stafford to see ground being broken for the new Skills and Innovation Centre building in Stafford.

"I welcome the significant Government funding that has been awarded to provide more upskilling and learning opportunities for Stafford residents.

"I will continue to work with NSCG Stafford as it prepares for its next exciting development – the construction of a Hub building for Staffordshire’s new Institute of Technology.”

College principal and chief executive, Karen Dobson OBE, said: "Today’s ceremony marks an exciting construction milestone and I’m delighted that work is now underway.

"NSCG Stafford has been transformed in recent years: with investment in facilities, a significant uplift in academic results and the achievement of an Ofsted Outstanding rating.

"Our exciting new scheme will allow us to continue building on these successes and provide sector leading learning facilities for our entire college community.

"I extend my thanks to all of the key stakeholders involved in the development so far, in particular the Department for Education whose funding helps us to turn the vision in to a reality.”

In April 2021, NSCG Stafford was announced as one of 16 colleges in England to benefit from the Government’s £1.5 billion FE Capital Transformation Fund.

The fund, launched by the Prime Minister in September 2020, aims to rebuild and transform college estates and create modern, fit-for-purpose spaces that meet the needs of the students and communities they serve.

Leader of Stafford Borough Council, Patrick Farrington, added: “It was great to see the ground breaking work get underway on this fantastic new development which is more major investment in Stafford and brings many benefits to the county town - not only by attracting future students, who will be able to enjoy these state of the art facilities, but also for our local economy.