Lib Dems call on councils to commit to resettling Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban

Stafford And Stone Lib Dem Spokesperson - Alec Sandiford

They want the government provide Staffordshire County Council – as well as local borough and district councils – with suitable funding to house and support refugees in Staffordshire, and say existing arrangements fall ‘woefully short’.

The Lib Dems also slammed the Government’s commitment nationally to resettle just 5,000 Afghan refugees over the next year – saying they should go further in response to what they describe as an unfolding humanitarian crisis.

Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said: “Staffordshire has a tradition of helping those in need, including, in recent years, Syrian families displaced by violence.”

Across Staffordshire, 114 people have been resettled since 2014 under the previous Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme for refugees of the conflict in Syria – including three under the Vulnerable Children Resettlement Scheme.

The county council says it is now awaiting details from the Home Office about what action is required, and will then work in conjunction with district and borough councils to support Afghan refugees.

Alec Sandiford, Lib Dem spokesperson for Stafford and Stone, said: “Staffordshire County Council’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is absolutely woeful.

“Yes, the local authority has helped resettle refugees but compared to other local authorities nationally, falls well short in terms of numbers.”

Mr Sandiford added: “Time and time again, Staffordshire County Council would rather follow the lead of the government and dither and delay than use their own initiative and take action when necessary.”

He believes the lack of action demonstrates a lack of compassion and empathy for those in need and that local people are ready to welcome Afghans escaping the Taliban regime.

He said: “I firmly believe in local authorities having more power given to them and not being held hostage by central government with funding, so decisions can be made quickly.

“I urge the council to act now and take leadership on this issue.

“Staffordshire is proud of its military links, and no veteran should ever feel their service and sacrifice should ever be in vain.”

By Richard Price