More than 500 homes to be built in Bridgnorth 'gateway' scheme

Shropshire Council granted outline permission for up to 550 new houses near Tasley, along with a food store, neighbourhood centre, and a hotel, public house, petrol filling and electric vehicle charging station.

The scheme, first proposed in 2021 by applicants Tasley Estates, will also see the eventual demolition of the existing livestock market, set to be relocated to a nearby site as part of the development.

A suite of enabling works, including a new roundabout, and a new spine road set to run through the new proposed development can now get underway after full permission was granted for that part of the scheme.

The developers say detailed plans for the commercial elements of the development, including a proposed new convenience store which is referred to as a “Medium-Sized Discount Foodstore” in a pre-application document, along with a pub, hotel and neighbourhood centre will be brought forward once the roundabout and infrastructure works have been completed.