Watch: Police smash their way into Bridgnorth property in drugs raid

West Mercia Police said the raid, on the residential property in Victoria Road, saw quantities of heroin and cannabis found on the premises and seized.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of intent to supply both Class A and Class B drugs.

The raid followed a drugs warrant issued at the address.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team and Shropshire Local Organised Crime Team carried out the warrant and recorded the moment they carried out their early morning operation, posting it onto X (Twitter).

Watch as officers smash their way into the property (video courtesy of West Mercia Police):