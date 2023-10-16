'We are a tourist town so we like it to look nice' – Mayor criticises council over state of historic Bridgnorth

Councillors Rachel Connolly (right) and Julia Buckley (left) on the broken Stoneway Steps in Bridgnorth

Councillor Rachel Connolly, Mayor of Bridgnorth, has said that 60 per cent of issues reported to the authority by residents are not being repaired.

And she says there are health and safety issues in Bridgnorth resulting from the neglect by Shropshire Council.

The Mayor, who is also a Shropshire Councillor and represents the Labour Party for Bridgnorth West and Tasley, said the town's organisers of the annual 10k running event, which takes place later this month, have even been forced to clear the race route of overgrown weeds and vegetation, as the Conservative-run council has failed to do it.

Councillor Connolly said: "Last month, my colleague councillor Julia Buckley [Lab] raised this issue on my behalf at cabinet at Shropshire Council specifically about the work that is not being done by the council. On the council's Fix My Street portal, 60 per cent of the issues that have been reported by residents in Bridgnorth are not being fixed. I've reported some of the big issues and heard nothing. I've escalated them, and I've heard nothing."

Among the problems she has identified in Bridgnorth, include a handrail on the steep Stoneway Steps that connects Low Town to High Town and has been missing since 2022.

She also said the roundabout near to the hospital has faded road markings meaning visitors do not always realise it is a traffic island, and there is overgrown vegetation on the pavement along the bypass, which is used by children going to school and is now "single file" due to the overgrown foliage.

"These safety issues," said councillor Connolly. "Children walk down the bypass and it is now single file because of the overgrowth. We have the town's 10k running event this month and the organisers have told me they even have had to clear the route of nettles and other overgrown weeds themselves because the council had not done it and they wouldn't have been able to put on the event.

"People in Bridgnorth pay their council taxes, we are a tourist town so we like it to look nice, but residents are getting frustrated. As local councillors we are doing our job and raising the issues that residents bring to us but the council are not doing their job. We understand Shropshire Council's finances are not good but we are getting nothing."

She added that the clerk at Bridgnorth Town Council, Clare Turner, also also written to Shropshire Council last week with regards the lack of maintenance being done in the town by the authority.

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, denied the authority was neglecting Bridgnorth.

He said: “It’s incorrect and untrue to say that Shropshire Council isn’t carrying out maintenance in and around Bridgnorth.

“In relation to the specific issues Councillor Connolly has mentioned: work to cut trees along the bypass is currently being planned. Environmental restrictions – including bird nesting – mean this work couldn’t be carried out before the end of the September.

“We’re also in liaison with our contractor Kier to agree the work required – and the timings - for lining near the hospital. It is normal practice to create a programme for this type of work, that is, to carry it out at the same time as other work in the area, and this can mean works takes a little time to resolve.

“We’re also in discussion with Kier regarding the railings on Stoneway Steps, and we are sourcing an appropriate contractor to undertake this work.