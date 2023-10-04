Bridgnorth school celebrates another 'Good' Ofsted rating

Pupils spelling out the Ofsted rating at Bridgnorth Endowed

The education watchdog visited Bridgnorth Endowed School (BES) at the start of the autumn term and inspectors were particularly impressed with the significant progress made since the previous report in 2018, when it also received a "good" rating.

Describing the school as an “aspirational environment”, Ofsted paid tribute to the “ambitious” curriculum and the strong focus on literacy that runs throughout the school.

Observations in lessons and scrutiny of classwork showed that the school “worked effectively to improve the quality of the curriculum and pupils’ outcomes” and that “pupils focus on their learning in lessons”.

The Ofsted inspectors went on to commend Bridgnorth Endowed School for its increased extra-curricular provision as “all pupils take part in the wider activities every day which enhances their school life” and helps them “to grow beyond the academic”.

The report also highlighted that “pupils enjoy an inclusive and aspirational environment” and “there is a calm atmosphere throughout the school day”.

Importantly, safeguarding was reported as effective and that “pupils feel safe in school” through a rigorous behaviour system where “staff take bullying seriously” and issues are addressed.

Headteacher Michael Penn, who took on the role at the school just 12 months ago, said he was "delighted" with Ofsted's report.

He added: “I have ambitious plans for BES but without the unwavering commitment from students, staff and parents, this would not have been possible.