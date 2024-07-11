Black Country chippy serving up orange chips backs England with freebie deal for Euro 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Hollyhedge Road Fish Bar in West Bromwich has been offering free chips with every pitta, wrap or naan until England get knocked out of the competition.

Orange chips

And after a 2-1 win against the Netherlands last night, securing England a place in Sunday's Euro 2024 final against Spain, the deal is set to be extended at the popular chippy.

After the result was declared yesterday, Hollyhedge Road Fish Bar posted on Facebook: "COME ON ENGLAND! Oh no that means free chips with wraps, pittas and Naan breads till Saturday now!

"We're that excited let's give you free chips with large Cod till Saturday too."

The news was met with delight by one customer who replied: "I'll be in tomorrow" with another declaring "Let’s go".

The chip shop is closed on Sundays.