See all 123 photos as adults and children Race for Life in the mud and the sun at Sandwell Valley
More than 1,300 adults and children from across the Black Country completed a muddy Race for Life run today to raise funds for life-saving research into cancer.
The 5k Pretty Muddy event at Sandwell Valley Country Park has raised more than £115,000 so far for Cancer Research UK.
The sun shone down on participants as they flooded the park, many with touching messages on their backs to show who they were running or walking for.
Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives. This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants received an exclusive medal to mark the milestone.
Now organisers are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who took part as well as their supporters and all those who gave up their time to volunteer.
Rebecca Day, Cancer Research UK’s area events manager, said: “It was an amazing atmosphere and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who turned up and showed that life is worth racing for.
“Right now, life-saving research is being funded thanks to each and every person who raises money through Race for Life.
“We’d like to say a huge well done to everyone who joined in or supported the event. Now we’re asking all those who took part to return the money they’ve raised as soon as possible.
"Funds raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.”
