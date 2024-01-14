He's in his 90s, but this pensioner will soon be celebrating his '23rd birthday'
He may have been born in 1932, but Gordon Meese will soon be celebrating his '23rd birthday'.
The Tipton-based pensioner has said he feels younger than he is even though he is only a month away from his big day.
The former HGV driver and British Army veteran will celebrate turning 92 on February 29, saying that being born on a leap year 'was a sign of good luck'.
The 91-year-old won't go on to say he does not look forward to his birthday when he will turn 92, or 23 depending on who you ask.
Mr Meese said: "You have to be quite lucky to be born on a leap year really, it's a one out of four chance, isn't it?
"I used to get a lot of jokes about it, when I got my license people would laugh asking how I could drive if I was only a few years old. It was funny."
The 91-year-old said he recommends being born on a leap year, as it lets him choose which age he would like.
Mr Meese continued: "I guess I'm in my 20s really, I can't say I really feel it now though.
"I'd recommend it, you do have to be quite lucky to be born on a leap year I suppose."
Meese, who worked as an HGV driver before moving onto bus driving went on to say that his secret to long life is having a good family around him, and helping where you can.
Mr Meese ended: "It's been a good life so far. I feel like having a good circle of family and friends is what has kept me going so far.
"They are amazing, they are always there when I need them and they really can't do enough for me. They are really fantastic."