He's in his 90s, but this pensioner will soon be celebrating his '23rd birthday'

The Tipton-based pensioner has said he feels younger than he is even though he is only a month away from his big day.

The former HGV driver and British Army veteran will celebrate turning 92 on February 29, saying that being born on a leap year 'was a sign of good luck'.

The 91-year-old won't go on to say he does not look forward to his birthday when he will turn 92, or 23 depending on who you ask.

Gordon as a small boy

Gordon's birth certificate

Mr Meese said: "You have to be quite lucky to be born on a leap year really, it's a one out of four chance, isn't it?

"I used to get a lot of jokes about it, when I got my license people would laugh asking how I could drive if I was only a few years old. It was funny."

The 91-year-old said he recommends being born on a leap year, as it lets him choose which age he would like.

Gordon in the Army Corps

Mr Meese continued: "I guess I'm in my 20s really, I can't say I really feel it now though.

"I'd recommend it, you do have to be quite lucky to be born on a leap year I suppose."

Meese, who worked as an HGV driver before moving onto bus driving went on to say that his secret to long life is having a good family around him, and helping where you can.

Gordon on the day he married Kathleen

Mr Meese ended: "It's been a good life so far. I feel like having a good circle of family and friends is what has kept me going so far.

"They are amazing, they are always there when I need them and they really can't do enough for me. They are really fantastic."