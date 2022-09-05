Notification Settings

Pensioner dies after being hit by car in Rowley Regis High Street

By Eleanor Lawson

A pensioner has died after being struck by a car in Rowley Regis on Saturday afternoon.

The 80-year-old suffered a head injury but later died in hospital
Officers attended the scene after the man was hit at around 2.25pm on the High Street and found the 80-year-old, who had a head injury, being treated by paramedics. He was taken to hospital but sadly he died on Saturday night.

The driver of a black Mercedes remained at the scene and is helping with police investigations.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 2:40pm on Saturday to reports of an RTC involving a car and pedestrian on Rowley Regis High Street.

“We sent one ambulance to the scene. We treated the pedestrian, a man, for potentially serious injuries and he was conveyed to Russell’s Hall Hospital.”

West Midlands Police is now reviewing CCTV from around the area and investigators want to hear from witnesses or anyone who has dash cam from Saturday afternoon to get in contact.

Sgt Julie Lyman of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We have a dedicated family liaison officer who will be supporting the man’s family and our thoughts are with them at this awful time.

“We'd also ask anyone who was in the area at around the time if the incident, to get in touch as soon as possible."

Please email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk, message Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or call 101 quoting log 2103 of 3 September.

