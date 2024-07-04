New move planned for hair salon that has already been off-licence, nursery and pharmacist

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The former hair salon Rekhi in Pound Road, Oldbury, would be converted into a new takeaway under plans submitted by Rakesh Khumar.

The building was previously a nursery, pharmacists and off-licence before then being turned into the barber shop and hair salon.

Several other planning applications have been submitted to planners at Sandwell Council including a move to convert the empty floors above the Chef’s Lounge curry in Highgate Street, Old Hill, Cradley Heath into a nine-room bed and breakfast.

A derelict former pub would also be transformed into a new shop as part of plans put forward by Akher Shafia. The derelict and empty Old Furnace in Waterfall lane, Cradley Heath, next to Sandwell Council’s taxi licensing centre, would be converted into two shopfronts with a single entrance according to the application.

A different application to demolish the building to make way for three four-bed homes was approved by Sandwell Council in 2021. The derelict pub had sold for £210,000 in 2019. The original plan for five homes was eventually redrawn following talks with the council.

Another plan to change the first and second floors above 633 to 635 Bearwood Road, Bearwood, from two flats to a seven-bed house of multiple occupation (HMO) has also been submitted.

Shamal Hassanpour has submitted plans to convert 162 to 164 Cape Hill in Cape Hill, Smethwick – last home to Street Barbers and Corado Appliances, into a new takeaway.

Elsewhere in Cape Hill, Mohammed Kadham has asked for retrospective permission from Sandwell Council to convert the first floor of 80 to 84 Cape Hill from flats into offices.