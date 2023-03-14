Sandwell swimming pool forced to close after 'debris falls from the ceiling'

Haden Hill Leisure Centre in Cradley Heath has closed both of its pools due to falling debris

Haden Hill Leisure Centre on Barrs Road was forced to shut both of its pools on Tuesday as a result of the debris and cancel all sessions due to take place in them today.

Sandwell Leisure Trust said: "Both swimming pools have been closed immediately due to debris falling from the ceiling.

"All sessions that were scheduled to take place in pools have been cancelled - this includes public swimming, school swimming, club use and swimming lessons. We are trying to contact as many customers as possible.

"Your patience and understanding is appreciated at this difficult time. Please do not call or email the centre for updates. Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council has been informed and will post any updates on our social channels and on the website.