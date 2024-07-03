Black Country Reform UK candidates demand answers over lack of delivery of election leaflets
Black Country Reform UK candidates are demanding an investigation after their official leaflets have not been delivered for the second election in two months.
Plus
By Adam Smith
Published
Last updated
Reform UK West Midlands Mayoral candidate Elaine Williams, who is currently fighting the Bloxwich constituency, complained in May her democratically mandated letters had not been delivered.
Now West Bromwich Reform UK candidate Ray Nock is demanding answers after his leaflets had not been delivered just days before tomorrow's poll.
Mr Nock told the Express & Star: "For the last few weeks I’ve been inundated by people from Great Barr to Rowley asking where my leaflets are. I know they’ve gone out but the delivery has been appalling, sporadic and in some areas none existent.