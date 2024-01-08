Sandwell survey reveals 95.5% of respondents want to keep weekly bin collections

The prospect of Sandwell Council following the the majority of local authorities and collecting household rubbish fortnightly is already proving unpopular with residents.

Old Warley Councillor Jay Anandou surveyed almost 2,000 residents about their preferred refuse collection frequency, 95.5 per cent of respondents are "strongly against" fortnightly collections.

Today (Monday) Conservative Councillor Anandou wrote to Labour Sandwell Council leader Councillor Kerrie Carmichael demanding a public consultation before weekly collections are scrapped.

He said: You made a comment on 12th December that you are not ruling out the weekly bin collections permanently being moved to fortnightly.

"I criticise the strategic choice on its merits without bias. Therefore, I accept that 77 per cent of local authorities are on fortnightly collections, indeed a fair portion of the aforementioned 77 per cent are Conservative run councils.

"However, it does not make the announcement any easier to digest. I conducted a survey with nearly 2,000 Sandwell residents; 95.5 per cent stated they were strongly against moving our weekly bin collections to fortnightly.

"Of course, residents will be apprehensive about any reduction of their services. Although I share their apprehension, my concern is rooted in whether or not this decision is value for money."

"This decision being taken without a consultation is a new low."

Councillor Jay Anandou, who led the unsuccessful campaign to stop the former Brandhall Golf Course being developed, sought assurances from Councillor Carmichael.

He asked|: "Will Sandwell council have a formal consultation with the residents of Sandwell before making a final decision on changing the bin collection cycle?

"Will Sandwell Council offer families with more than 2 adults larger bins, if they move the bin collection cycle?

"Due to the reduction in the services provided, can you confirm there won’t be any rise in council tax for Sandwell residents for the year 2024/25?"

Sandwell's refuse collections have been outsourced to Serco, which has been beset by poor industrial relations and regular strikes, in a long term contract worth millions of pounds. Councillor Anandou questioned whether the council would save any money with the switch to fortnightly collections.

He said: "How can we trust you to make a decision when our services are cut to the bone due to poor financial management and resource allocation? How can we trust you to make these decisions when despite our services being cut, we are having our tax increased every year?

"If we are making a saving, as it has been stated by the council, how much are we saving? It was my understanding that the contract had been signed and everything was agreed. Are we reducing the agreed amount of the contract?"

Speaking at a council meeting last month Councillor Carmichael admitted cuts would have to be made to services due to the reduction in funding from central Government.

She said: “We’re ruling nothing out basically – about anything in the budget. The cuts from the government are absolutely horrendous and we have to find savings to continue to support the people of Sandwell. Nothing will be ruled out.”