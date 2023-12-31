Last orders: Five empty Sandwell boozers listed for development

Many of the pubs have been empty for several years with pints not poured for the best part of a decade.

And with the old watering holes looking unlikely to reopen, developers have moved in to re-use the buildings as potential housing.

Here are five empty pubs across Sandwell that are set to be part of such plans.

Red Lion, Tipton

The grade II listed pub, which dates back to the mid-19th century, closed in 2018 and it was revealed the abandoned pub had been used to grow cannabis after police discovered hundreds of plants in 2019.

The former Red Lion pub in Park Lane West, Tipton, will be transformed into six new flats after a planning application was given the thumbs up by planners at Sandwell Council.

The Hollybush, Smethwick

A controversial plan to turn the former pub into a 21-bed house of multiple occupation (HMO) was approved by a government inspector who overruled Sandwell councillors.

Sandwell Council’s planning committee rejected a move to create a 21-bed HMO and two houses at the former Hollybush pub in The Uplands, Smethwick earlier this year – blaming a fear that its residents would bring ‘drug dealing, violence and anti-social behaviour’ to the neighbourhood.

But the planning inspector said the work would “undoubtedly” improve the look of the area and he had “no reason to doubt” that the HMO would be well run and overturned the council’s refusal.

The Merrivale, Oldbury

The eyesore pub left empty for more than a decade looks finally set to be demolished to make way for new shops and flats.

The fire-damaged remains of the former Merrivale pub in Oldbury, which has been empty since 2013, are set to be knocked down with the site given a new lease of life under new plans by ‘upmarket’ grocery shop Simply Fresh.

A four-storey building with space for two ground-floor shops and 12 one, two, and three-bed flats would then be built on the site of the former pub in Dog Kennel Lane and Vicarage Road in Oldbury.

The Wheatsheaf, Rowley Regis

Sandwell Council backed a move to knock down the empty former Wheatsheaf pub in Rowley Regis and replace it with 20 ‘ultra-modern’ flats.

There were concerns about the flats plan by Jugraaj Singh with some objectors saying that two dozen more cars using the “perilous” and “dangerous” four-way junction on the corner of Turners Hill would be a recipe for disaster.

The Forge Tavern, Wednesbury

A decision is still to be made on an attempt to convert the former Forge Tavern pub in Wednesbury into a community centre.

The move was turned down by Sandwell Council earlier this year over concerns about the lack of parking provided.

The decision has been appealed and the application has been sent to the government’s planning inspectors who have the power to overrule the council.

The latest application for the boarded-up pub on the corner of Franchise Street and Beebee Road had claimed the 15 car parking spaces proposed and surrounding streets were “more than adequate to meet need” for the listed maximum capacity of 140 people