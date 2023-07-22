Police offer advice for big event in Smethwick

By Paul JenkinsSandwellPublished:

West Midlands Police and Sandwell Council have been working with other partners on a safety and security plan for Birmingham Mela.

Police offer advice around the Birmingham Mela
Police offer advice around the Birmingham Mela

The event takes place in Victoria Park, Smethwick and is billed as the UK's biggest South Asian music festival – this year it is sponsored by Spotify.

Council officers will be out enforcing parking restrictions and rules around selling goods on the street, while the police will be supporting event security and patrolling the surrounding streets.

Police in conjunction with fire and ambulance service have offered advice on how to have a good and safe time at the event, which runs today from noon and continues tomorrow.

They say:

Use the bus or train to avoid traffic jams and road closures.

If you must drive, give yourself plenty of time for your journey and park legally and considerately – you may be fined or your car towed away if you do not

Do not leave anything on display in your car and follow this car security advice

#BeSafeBeSound – If you see or hear something which doesn’t feel right, report it to security or police straight away. Don’t wait for someone else to do it. In an emergency, always call 999,

​​​​​The police will also have a stall at the Mela where people who are interested in a career in policing can stop by to find out about jobs from cleaning, to IT, call handling or becoming an officer.

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Birmingham
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News