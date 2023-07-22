Police offer advice for big event in Smethwick

Police offer advice around the Birmingham Mela

The event takes place in Victoria Park, Smethwick and is billed as the UK's biggest South Asian music festival – this year it is sponsored by Spotify.

Council officers will be out enforcing parking restrictions and rules around selling goods on the street, while the police will be supporting event security and patrolling the surrounding streets.

Police in conjunction with fire and ambulance service have offered advice on how to have a good and safe time at the event, which runs today from noon and continues tomorrow.

They say:

Use the bus or train to avoid traffic jams and road closures.

If you must drive, give yourself plenty of time for your journey and park legally and considerately – you may be fined or your car towed away if you do not

Do not leave anything on display in your car and follow this car security advice

#BeSafeBeSound – If you see or hear something which doesn’t feel right, report it to security or police straight away. Don’t wait for someone else to do it. In an emergency, always call 999,