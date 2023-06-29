Uncollected rubbish in Tipton

Now in its fourth week, the industrial dispute between Serco and the GMB union is creating public health concerns with rotting food reeking as vermin and maggots have a field day with uncollected refuse.

The fire service is concerned about deliberate fires and the increased risk of accidental blazes sparked by discarded glass objects in blazing sunlight.

Demonstrating the seriousness of the situation West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) issued a warning across its social media channels on Thursday.

A WMFS spokesman said: "As industrial action continues to affect bin collections and street cleansing in the Sandwell area, West Midlands Fire Service is urging residents and business owners to consider fire safety.

"Although some domestic and garden waste is being collected, some bins remain un-emptied. Recycling and food waste is not being collected.

"Our advice to residents and businesses is to not pile rubbish next to buildings, which increases the risk of fire spread in the event of a fire.

"Keep bottles and other glass objects out of direct sunlight, in case the sun's rays ignite combustible material. Also ensure that cigarettes and barbecue coals are fully extinguished and cold before disposal - follow our bonfire safety and barbecue safety advice at all times."

Residents living in tower blocks are at the sharp end of the strike, enduring the rancid smell of rotting food made worse by rising temperatures and poor quality air conditioning. Unable to throw bags down already full rubbish chutes, rubbish bags are piling up in landings and stairwells creating a fire risk.

The fire service warned: "People who live in tall buildings should avoid using bin chutes if bins are full or a chute is blocked. This could increase the risk of a fire spreading up a chute.

"Fire escape routes and exit doors - in homes, businesses and tall buildings - should be kept clear at all times, and not blocked with bags or piles of rubbish."

Parents of children with special educational needs (SEN) are also disproportionally affected by the bin strikes.

Justine Fellows runs a SEN support group every Monday from 6pm and 7pm at St James Church, Tipton, and has been unable to open her windows due to smoke from rubbish fires.

She said: "The number of bonfires in gardens is going up. We can’t have the windows open. Just what the emergency services need."

One Sandwell mother, who did not want to give her name, is finding shielding her son more difficult by the day.

She said: "My bins haven’t been emptied in three weeks. I have a child that suffers with almost every common allergy. He is particularly bad when flies are in and around our home.

"I always do everything I can normally to stop this problem for him but my whole streets and my bins are over flowing. I’ve now got bags of waste on my child’s trampoline because that’s the only way I can stop it getting ripped open by wildlife at night.

One woman is having to store rubbish on her son's trampoline

"It is causing more smell and mess and now we are now seeing signs of rats. The smell is absolutely disgusting."

West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey has demanded "direct action" and called for a protest outside Sandwell Council House tomorrow at 3.30pm.

However, talks between Serco and the GMB on Tuesday at mediation service ACAS might have edged the two sides closer to a breakthrough.