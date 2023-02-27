The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) has revealed that thousands of households have neglected to take up the offer of the £400 government funded discount intended to ease the pressures of soaring energy costs.

Andy Street, West Midlands Mayor and WMCA chair, urged all those who have yet to claim to make sure to do so by checking online or contacting their provider before the March 31 deadline.

He said: “Central to the cost of living pressures currently facing local people right across our region are rising energy bills.

“That’s why I want to ensure that everyone is receiving all the help that they’re entitled to from the government so I’m urging those 150,000+ households in the West Midlands who have yet to redeem their vouchers to make sure to claim the benefit before it is too late.

“This has been a tough winter for far too many which is exactly why it’s so important that nobody misses out on this unprecedented offer of support.”

The Government’s Energy Bill Support Scheme was first introduced in May last year and applies to all households in Great Britain.

The £400 discount was initially applied over a six-month period with reductions of £66 in October and November 2022 and then £67 every month between December 2022 and March this year.

People that use prepayment meters may be required to redeem their vouchers at their local top-up point.

Suppliers have a responsibility to inform their customers how to access government support using the vouchers and must make several attempts to contact people who haven’t redeemed them.

As of the end of January, 76 per cent of all vouchers issued so far have now been redeemed – meaning support reached more of these households than at any other point since the scheme began.