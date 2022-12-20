'Critical incident' at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust amid 'unprecedented' A&E pressures

Sandwell Hospital in West Bromwich

The trust issued the warning to staff on Tuesday citing "unprecedented" numbers of patients needing care.

A&E departments at City Hospital and Sandwell Hospital are both run by the trust.

The trust statement to staff said: "We are currently seeing immense pressure on our emergency services and have had to declare a critical incident at our trust due to unprecedented numbers of patients waiting in our A&E departments at each of our hospitals.

"This is an extraordinary situation that requires immediate action."

The statement added: "Colleagues are working tirelessly to provide the best care possible under these challenging circumstances but it is clear we are stretched to capacity.

"We are doing everything we can to manage the situation including calling in additional staff and offering targeted support to those departments under pressure."

Staff were told to cancel any non-emergency appointments and meetings to help deal with the critical incident.

A trust spokesman told the Express & Star: "We are looking at this on an hour-by-hour basis, we are hoping it will be over by the morning."