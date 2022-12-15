Sandwell's director of public health named as runner for national award

Dr Lisa McNally

Dr Lisa McNally work in the borough was recognised at a special ceremony of the ADHP’s annual conference in London to mark the organisation’s 175th anniversary.

Dr McNally was shortlisted on the strength of her advocacy for partnership working and asset-based community development, which is reflected most notably in Sandwell Council’s award-winning Covid vaccination programme.

When the government rolled out Covid vaccination nationally starting in December 2020, the Council joined forces with NHS and voluntary and faith organisations on the programme to support vaccination uptake across Sandwell. The Council’s vaccination programme particularly focused on black, Asian and minority ethnic groups, which traditionally have lower vaccination uptake rates.

This involved providing vaccination clinics in mosques, gurdwaras, community centres and other venues.

The public health team also trained up influential people in the community to support people to get their jab. The ‘Community Vaccination Leaders’ course trained around 180 local people including faith leaders, community organisers and voluntary sector workers. The course proved so popular that other council teams in the UK came to Sandwell to learn how to deliver the course in their areas.

Dr McNally said: “I am delighted to have been shortlisted for this award, which is in recognition of how we do public health work in Sandwell – through partnership with our community. We have forged great relationships with our voluntary community sector and faith groups, whose expertise and influence we have benefited from in developing programmes and interventions to improve the health and wellbeing of our residents.”

Councillor Suzanne Hartwell, Sandwell’s cabinet member for adults, social care and health, said: "Congratulations to Lisa on being named runner-up for this highly respected national award, which testifies to the great work she has done to improve public health in Sandwell. Lisa takes time to engage with communities and has empowered her team to do the same, in the process developing a deep understanding of the diverse needs of our residents.