Warley MP accuses Prime Minister of 'ignoring advice' over Rwanda migrant plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his immigration plan at a speech at Lydd airport in Kent

Some asylum seekers crossing into Britain will be dispatched more than 4,000 miles to Africa in a move Boris Johnson said will save "countless lives" from human trafficking.

The £120 million scheme, which will initially run as a trial, is expected to target single men arriving on small boats or lorries – and will see them dispatched off to Rwanda.

But Warley MP and former defence minister John Spellar said the Prime Minister was "so desperate for a distraction" over partygate he is ignoring advice over the decision.

Mr Spellar, who is vice-chair of the Defence Committee, said: "We took expert witness evidence from very experienced Naval Officers. It was clear that drafting the Royal Navy for refugee control not only would not work but would undermine the effectiveness and reputation of the Navy.

"Unfortunately, Boris Johnson seems so desperate for a distraction from his problems that he, and his useless sidekick Priti Patel have completely ignored this sensible advice. I just hope the navy will not be damaged before the Government sees sense."

Meanwhile the scheme was welcomed by fellow Black Country MP Marco Longhi, who said it was a key element of a Conservative manifesto pledge to take control of the country's borders.

Mr Longhi, who represents Dudley North, said: "These measures reflect what local people in the Black Country want. They have paid their taxes and want to be able to access schools and hospitals, rather than seeing their hard-earned money spent on young, male, economic migrants who are certainly not fleeing for their lives.

"This is a key part of a manifesto pledge we made. It will bring an end to the situation we have where single men are coming to this country and taking up social housing and causing longer waiting times for local people in services such as GPs.

"Any MP who says this is the wrong thing to do needs to venture out of their mansions and take their £60,000 Teslas for a drive up to the housing estates in Dudley and to see how residents there feel about it."

Announcing the scheme in Kent, Mr Johnson said it would impact those who had arrived illegally since January 1, and could involve tens of thousands of people in the coming years. It will see Rwanda take responsibility for migrants sent over from the UK and allow them to apply for asylum there.

The PM said: "We cannot sustain a parallel illegal system. Our compassion may be infinite, but our capacity to help people is not."