Pub garden plan dropped after complaints from residents

Plans to extend the outdoor seating area at The Chequers Inn, in High Street, Stourbridge, were met with objections from residents.

The pub, part of the J D Wetherspoon chain, had applied to Dudley Council to extend its beer garden into an existing bin-store area at the side of the building, next to a subway.

The plans also included new double doors and windows opening out onto the new terrace of the pub, new decorative railings, a gate and festoon lighting. A former public toilet block would be converted into a replacement bin store.

The council's environmental, safety and health team had recommended permission should be refused, adding that seating had already been installed in an overgrown yard between the pub and the bin store.

One resident of a block of flats in Hagley Road, between The Chequers and another pub in Church Street, said she had to endure 'a consistent amount of people going to and from these locations'.