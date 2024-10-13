Freehold on former Royal British Legion building in Stourbridge open for bids

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Legion has put out notice of the proposed disposal of the former Royal British Legion club on Enville Street in Stourbridge under Section 121 of the Charities Act 2011.

It said the disposal would be by way of a sale of the freehold and the property would be conveyed by way of private treaty or any other method which is deemed appropriate.

The Legion has asked for representations about the the land's freehold to write in to the Commercial Department by November 4.