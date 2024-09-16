Stourbridge musicians turn out to perform at Guvnor Pete Boddis 80th birthday concert

Capping off one of the best week's in his 60 year career, which saw coverage in newspapers, online and radio, Pete headlined a celebrating concert in Stourbridge on Friday night.

There was live music from 5pm until closing time with singers appearing to pay tribute to Pete, who has finally found fame after decades playing in live venues across the Black Country.

The Queen's Head, Enville Street, was packed on Friday evening with singers, guitarists, drummers and promoters paying homage to the star of new film The Black Country Cowboy.

Pete told the Express & Star: "It was a wonderful evening. It went on a bit longer than planned but that is live music for you. Seeing so many local talented artists do a turn for me was fantastic."

Gerry Riley, Ian Sutherland, The Clarkes, John Langford and Alfie Bernardi from Brighton travelled from Brighton for the gig. Pete performed a set with Pete Arrowsmith on guitar and Malcolm Jeffries on bass,

He said: "This town of Stourbridge has so much talented people, it is the musical gem of the Midlands. And seeing them in one place was special. It was quite a week, being on the front page of the Express & Star was wonderful."

Pete's first gig was in 1960 at the Midland Red Social Club, Stourbridge, as Johnny Dee and The Cruisers. And since then Pete has performed in various incarnations including The Tenneeseean and in his band Mr Peabody and The Coal Train.

After self-releasing albums, Pete finally has been signed by a label and The Best of Pete Boddis has been released by Poster Records.

Pete Boddis with Stourbridge musician Andrew Boswell and director of Black Country Cowboy Ryan Davis

The Black Country Cowboy is currently being shown at film festivals across the world and has introduced Pete to a global audience. Director Ryan Davis, from Stourbridge, said: "The film works because it is so emotional. Pete had to put his guitar down after getting cancer and we show his journey back on to the stage.

"And his love for his wife is also a big part of the film and has struck a chord with audiences across the world."

His wife Lynn, aged 77, said: "It was an amazing week, the phone calls did not stop. But I know my Pete, and his favourite part was being on stage. It is where he belongs."