Showcase for professional artists at Stourbridge Town Art Exhibition will raise money for food bank

Launching the exhibition there is an open evening with performances at the renovated Talbot Hotel, on Stourbridge High Street, on Friday.

Organised by local multi-media artist Cal has curated the exhibition ensuring its celebrates Stourbridge's artist heritage.

He said: "This is a great opportunity to see the artwork of the local artists in our community that continue to give Stourbridge its rich artistic heritage. The artwork is a collective mix of styles with artwork even being sent over from Atlanta U.S.A from a former Stourbridge resident and now successful American artist."

Cal also appealed to Black Country businesses to help, and Brierley Print provided the print work for free, Phil Hobbs from the company said: "As soon we were asked us if we could help we knew we had to do the right thing and help in any way we could. Food banks are important organisations and we need to support them in the run up to winter.”

The Talbot Hotel will display the artwork and donated all the food for the evening.

Art exhibition organiser Cal

Manager Catherine Grocwott Manager said: “We are so delighted to host this art exhibition and we carn’t wait to see the new look of the Hotel mixed with all the amassing artwork of local artists. The fact that we can also raise money for a local charity is such a bonus.”

Demand for The Black Country Food Bank has risen year on year ever since it was founded and it is in constant need of donations to keep up with demand.

CEO Jen Colman said:“ Im so grateful that Cal has thought of yet another arty and creative way to raise money for the Black Country Food Bank charity, his support and the support of all the local artists and businesses is so welcomed and we really are lucky to live in such a creative area.”

Exhibiting at the Stourbridge Town Art Exhibition include Alex Ramsell, created by Billie, Cal, Gemma Hawkes, Heather Wilson, Jess Silk, Oliver Vilcans, Phi-Pho, Scott Cartwright, Sorn, Stacy Hammond and Doze.

Cal said: "The open evening will take place on Friday, September 20 at 7pm onwards at the Talbot Hotel with live music and food and drinks everybody is welcome. The exhibition is a fantastic way to showcase the professional artists we have in Stourbridge and also raise money for a worthwhile cause."

For more information contact Cal on @cal.artist.