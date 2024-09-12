Drivers warned of months of roadworks on Stourbridge road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A road sign has appeared on the entrance to Racecourse Lane in Stourbridge to provide advance notice of the road being closed between September 23 and December 13.

It means that there will be no access to the road, which runs alongside Stourbridge Golf Club and between the A451 Norton Road and the B4187 Worcester Lane during the works.

Cadent Gas has put out a message to inform the public of the road closure, which the provider said was down to replacing the old pipes with new plastic pipes as a way of preparing for greener gas in the future.

It also said that the gas supply might be turned off at times during the day, but the team on site would be on hand to offer information and help.

A spokesman for Cadent Gas said: "Here at Cadent, we look after the gas pipes in your area.

"We make sure the pipes that bring the gas to your home keep you safe, warm and connected.

"We’re replacing the old pipes with new plastic ones which will mean that you’ll be ready for greener gas in the future.

"We’ll have to turn off your gas supply during some of our works and may need access to your home, but our teams on site will be on hand to let you know more information."