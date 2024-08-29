Man injured after being assaulted by children in Stourbridge Tesco store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An ambulance crew were called to the Tesco Superstore in the Crown Centre in Stourbridge on Wednesday evening after hearing reports of an assault at 5.44pm.

The crew arrived and treated a man at the scene for injuries not believed to be serious before discharging him at the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 5.44pm on Wednesday to an assault in Stourbridge.

"One ambulance attended the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found a man who was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained injuries not believed to be serious.

"He received self care advice from ambulance staff before being discharged at the scene.”

West Midlands Police and Tesco have been approached for a comment.