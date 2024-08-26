It's crystal clear! International Festival of Glass celebrates everything glass for final day of event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Prestigious glass artists from around the world have visited Stourbridge to display their amazing skills at this year's International Festival of Glass.

The event took place over six locations in Stourbridge's historic Glass Quarter, with the final day of the event finishing at the Ruskin Centre on Wollaston Road.

Highlights at this year's events include the festival's flagship exhibition, British Glass Biennale, which is established as the largest and most important selling show of contemporary glass in the UK.